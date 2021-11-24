London On Da Track has had a tumultuous 2021.

The Atlanta producer, best known for his work with Young Thug in 2015, started the year by welcoming a baby girl with R&B songstress Summer Walker. Unfortunately, the love parade between the two new parents was short-lived. Three months after London and Walker celebrated the birth of their child, the "Come Thru" singer put him on blast all over social media. The internet beef, which saw Walker shredding London for allegedly not paying bills related to their baby, ultimately lead to Still Over It, Walker's sophomore studio album that debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and moved 166K album equivalent units in its first week.

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Despite having separated long before Still Over It was released, the record is full of shots aimed at London and is Walker's twenty-track exposé of her former lover. London took all of the shots in stride, and has boasted about all of the money he is making from the album (he is credited on two tracks) on multiple occasions.

Yesterday, however, London took a break from the drama to link up with legendary producer Dr. Dre.

London tweeted a few photos of the two beatmakers chopping it up, and last night, he revealed that his time in the studio with Dre went as well as possible.

"Dr Dre was fucking with anything I cooked up last night,' he wrote in an Instagram story. "Type shit yu gotta have real skills for [snake emoji] slatt."

Image via @londonondatrack on Instagram

While it is unclear what exactly London was cooking up for Dre, if the man responsible for the The Chronic likes it, chances are everybody else will too. Keep it locked to HNHH for any updates on possible London On Da Track x Dr. Dre collaborations and, in the meantime, let us know what you think of the two super producers linking up down in the comments.