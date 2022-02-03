Summer Walker, singer and songwriter, is known for her edginess and unapologetic behavior. She’s never been one to care too much about what others think, so when she dropped pics of her new hairstyle, which consists of a bald head with a long, dreaded ponytail, she was ready for whatever critics had to say.

While having to deal with harsh comments from strangers online, Summer was also bombarded by a repeat offender– Eboni Ivori.

Summer and Eboni have one thing in common– their baby daddy, London on Da Track. The two mothers have been going back and forth since November 2020. Their disagreements began when Summer initially spoke on London’s relationship with his other children. This led to different feuds about money and looks.

While their last squabble to hit social media was in December of 2021, it seems the two have still not made amends.

After seeing images of Summer’s new hairdo, Eboni felt obligated to share her opinion on it. She took to her Instagram story to post images that made fun of Summer’s unique style.

The pictures consisted of Will Smith from Aladdin, the Mortal Kombat character Goro, and a horse’s tail with a face on its butt. If her message wasn't crystal clear by the visuals, Eboni added in between images, "[Why] half of y'all up there lying to that girl knowing that mess look like a horse butt."





Nonetheless, the Still Over It artist was unbothered. She reposted the image of Goro to her spam page with the caption, “FIERCE hunny.”





Several fans seem to think that Eboni is obsessed with Summer– and Summer seems to agree. After their most recent argument last November, Summer urged her fans to report Eboni’s account saying, “Eboni, you’ve been doing this for almost 3 years now. Please move on. Your scaring me cause this is clearly obsession.”

As Summer seems to be over (!) the entire situation, social media wonders if Eboni will ever get over it too.