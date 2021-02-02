Days after getting some gorgeous glimpses of Summer Walker’s belly bump in her long-awaited music video for “Body,” London On Da Track has taken to Instagram to share a new photo of his baby mother and on-again-off-again girlfriend. In the picture, Summer stands in front of vibrant foliage, barefoot and holding her pregnant stomach. For the caption, the acclaimed producer opted for three simple emojis: heart eyes, a crown, and a green heart.

While the exact status of the two artists’ relationship is not crystal clear to the public, London On Da Track’s latest post shows that he still has feelings for Summer, which falls in line with recent comments that he has made about the breakout R&B artist.

As they prepare for the delivery of their first child together, they both appear to be in positive spaces despite any potential conflicts within their relationship. Where the past few months have seen Summer shading “broken men” and London dealing with serious baby mama drama, London’s latest post may be signaling a change in pace for the on-and-off lovers.

Furthermore, both Summer Walker and London On Da Track have been spotted in the studio with Diddy as of late. Summer just shared a picture of a special Chanel bag that the Bad Boy mogul gifted her, and London has revealed that he is “making the biggest love album of all time” in another post featuring Diddy.

Not much is known about the nature of these studio sessions at the moment, but perhaps getting back in the studio together is exactly what Summer and London needed.