Summer Walker took home her first trophy this past weekend at the Soul Train Awards when she won this year's Best New Artist. The 23-year-old went up against Mahalia, Nicole Bus, YK Osiris, Pink Sweats and Lucky Daye. Despite Summer's social anxiety that she's been very open about in recent weeks (even canceling some tour dates because of it) she graced the stage to say a few words thanking those that helped her to this very special moment.



Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Her boyfriend and sole producer of her debut album Over It, was so proud that he made a sentimental post about Summer to his Instagram showing love to her first trophy. "Congratulations 🎊 The music speaks for u The anxiety makes u hard to read But to the ones that try to understand Would kno yo heart is an open book I wouldn’t want u to b no other way The spirits value you I value you So proud of you and your journey Best new ARTIST 👩‍🎤 Queen Of R&B 👑🐍🐍 MyLove💚[sic]," he wrote.

Summer shared via her Instagram that she was close to not attending the award show due to her anxiety. "BUT I pushed through my #socialanxiety today and I’m really glad I did ..cause the soul train experience is something any true music lover will never forget🖤," she wrote.