Ever since London On Da Track and Summer Walker debuted their love to the world it's been nothing but sweet moments and sentimental messages shared by each party. The couple made it clear they were together weeks before Summer's debut album Over It arrived and the whole project was solely produced by London.

A couple of weeks back, something went adrift and the "I'll Kill You" singer made it clear that she and the famed producer were over but not after he surprised her on stage and they got back together. "Im a alpha female so I guess when I think for myself/make my own decisions it's taken as disrespect. That was cute tho. God bless him still a sweet man deep down inside," she wrote before their reconciliation.

Now that things are back to normal - meaning London can't stop posting about his gyal while Summer can't stop sharing videos about her man - we've been treated to yet another share that shows how much love they got for each other. London posted an image of Summer to his feed with a caption that reads: "I love posting u on my page they gon think it’s yo page 🖤🐍🐍🐍🐍👑."

A while back London made it clear that he has plans to "change her name." Only time will tell when it becomes a reality.