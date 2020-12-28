It seems like Christmas was the day a lot of scorned women decided to air out some dirty laundry. In addition to Iggy Azalea's inflammatory rant against Playboi Carti where she called out the rapper for ditching spending Christmas with their son Onyx to attend the Whole Lotta Red release party, the mother of London On Da Track's daughter Paris is calling out the super-producer for not attempting to spend Christmas with her either.

In the preferred method of communication for delivering scathing blows, the mother of London's daughter Eboni called him out for not contacting their daughter Paris at all

"Since I got 100 DMs asking the same question..." she began the rant. "No @LondonOnDaTrack did not call Paris or get her anything for Christmas and no he hasn't seen her in 2020 period."

She continued, "And Yes he know exactly where she at 24/7. He chooses to be absent."

The accusation comes just weeks after London's current girlfriend Summer Walker, with whom he is expecting another child, called out the producer for refusing the be in any of his children's lives. The R&B songstress called out London on Instagram stories earlier this month, but was instead met with a barrage of insults from London's existing baby mamas.