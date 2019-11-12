When Summer Walker announced her relationship with London On Da Track it was cute news. But when she announced that he was going to solely producer her debut album Over It, it was even better news. The Atlanta bred producer has proved his talents for crafting memorable beats and his work on Summer's debut tape has proven to be yet another success since it's still sitting at #1 on Apple Music.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty

In light of the great news, London has announced on Instagram that he's going to choose five songs from the album to turn into acoustic songs for Summer Walker die-hards. "It’s been a month n we still #1 on iTunes see y’all really fuck with the album so Ima do an 5 song acoustic album to Over It which songs y’all want me to do," he captioned a photo of Summer's cover art.

Summer also posted an image to Instagram of her and London, showing love to her tape that she calls a classic. "You can really call it a classic when you can just let the whole thing play, none of that skipping this & skipping that," she wrote.

In other Summer news, she recently vented her frustrations with fame and how she feels fans don't deserve her. "Y’all can have the music & ima just head out. fuck the interviews, photo shoots, videos, & really the shows too. I’ll finish this tour out tho. I’m just a regular person, nothing more. lol people got this fame shit fucked up," she wrote.