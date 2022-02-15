The Super Bowl remains the talk of sports and pop culture now that the Los Angeles Rams have solidified their win. Of course, the Hip Hop halftime show was praised across the globe and the event hosted hundreds of celebrities who secured their VIP seats. Couples were photographed together as they watched the coveted game, and when pictures of London On Da Track and Shenseea surfaced, there were rumors that there was a new "it" couple on the block.

Not long ago, The Shade Room shared several pictures that seemingly showed the pair hand-in-hand at the Super Bowl, and after the images went viral, Shenseea dipped in the comments with an explanation.

Although a picture showed them together, Shenseea suggested that not all is as it seems.

"Maaaaynnee! He held my hand to save me from fallin man cho! [side eye frown emoji]," the singer wrote. Still, that hasn't stopped fans from taking to social media with speculations.

This ruckus has caused Summer Walker's name to once again trend as people discuss her previous relationship with London. Summer is off enjoying her romance with LVRD Pharoh, but because this is the first time the public at large has seen London out with a woman since his relationship with the singer, their breakup is once again being discussed.

