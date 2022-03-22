Lollapalooza just announced that tickets are available for this year's festival in Chicago after revealing their 2022 lineup.

Known for their broad range of genres, this year's lineup has plenty of hard rock and metal with Metallica, Green Day, and Machine Gun Kelly as some of headlining guests taking over Chicago's Grant Park from July 28 to July 31.

With a schedule of more than 170 bands, this year's headliners also include Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Doja Cat, Lil Baby and Kygo. The poster for the upcoming festival even includes a "special guest," Jane's Addiction. The vocalist for Jane's Addiction, Perry Farrell, actually created Lollapalooza as a farewell tour for the band back in 1991.

This is Lollapalooza's 31st year in Chicago, after they returned to Grant Park in 2021, a year after hosting their "virtual event" due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Those who attended the festival last year needed to be fully vaccinated or otherwise test negative for COVID-19 within 24 hours of attending the concert. The City of Chicago offered free-one day passes as an incentive for people to get their vaccine shots.

This year, Lollapalooza's entry policy has informed all of those planning on attending that "preventative health measures may be required for this show...Details of any necessary measures will be communicated as early as possible."

Check out Lollapalooza's 2022 line-up below, and let us know what you think.