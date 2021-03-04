Twitter has got to be one of the worst places on the internet. From fake outrage to contrived hot takes, everything that is wrong with the human condition can be found on the social media platform. The app has led to some pretty nonsensical discourse over the years and today, we were treated to some absolute stupidity, as new images surfaced from the film Space Jam: A New Legacy, which will be coming out later this Summer.

Fans immediately took issue with the likes of Lola Bunny, who was an infamous character in the first movie, as she is Bugs' love interest. In the first movie, she can be found wearing tight-fitting basketball clothes while in the new film, her clothes are a lot baggier.

Unless you have nothing better to do with your life, this is completely normal. Well, for the fine people on Twitter, this was the worst thing that could have possibly happened. Within hours, Lola Bunny became a trending topic on Twitter as some fans were upset that she was no longer being sexualized. Much in the same vein as the women in video games debate, nerds were mad that an anthropomorphic bunny doesn't meet their beauty standards anymore.

While some users were quite aware of the absurdity of it all, it seems like there are actual people who are perturbed by the redesign, and want to see something new. In fact, some artists have even created their own versions of Lola Bunny that they think is better.

Overall, it's a pretty ridiculous thing to be mad at but if you want some insight into the human condition, you can check out some of the outrage, below.

