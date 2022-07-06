Lola Brooke Spits Sultry Bars For "On My Mind" Single

There has been an influx of women in Rap staking their claims in the genre in recent years, and there is another newcomer on the list looking to edge her way into the mainstream spotlight. Brooklyn rapper Lola Brooke has been making a name for herself over the past few years as she draws inspiration from the female emcees who came before her, and recently, she shared the LVTRKEVIN-directed music video for her new single, "On My Mind." The sultry vibe is complemented by Brooke's low-toned bars as she spits lyrics about her love story with someone who holds her down like no other.

“Immediately after cutting 'On My Mind,' I knew I wanted a visual that captured a soft and sexy look to match the feel," she exclusively told us. "Most know me for my aggressive manner… it’s the New York in me [laughs] but when I’m in love, I’m more of a lover. My inspiration for the video came from DMX's 'How’s it Goin’ Down' and 'Can’t Leave Em Alone' by Ciara and 50 Cent. I wanted to take things back to that late ’90s, early ’00s kind of vibe.”

This Fall, make sure to keep an eye out for Brooke when she takes to the Rolling Loud New York stage and we'll keep you updated with more releases in the future. In the meantime, stream Lola Brooke's "On My Mind" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

We don't need no advice from any strangers

Treat me how I'm supposed to be treated it's in your nature

Wanna be so close to you, your heart became my neighbor