Marvel's new Loki series arriving on the Disney+ streaming service next year has the entire MCU fandom in extreme anticipation, especially with recent news that Owen Wilson has been confirmed to join the cast. Now, it's looking like another Hollywood thespian is expected to be included as well following news that actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw has been confirmed for an as-yet-announced role.



Variety confirmed the story earlier this week, although specific details are still being kept under wraps. The only thing that has been confirmed so far is that the series will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, in addition to the short clip that aired during a Super Bowl ad spot last weekend which saw Loki, played brilliantly by Tom Hiddleston, saying the words "I'm gonna burn this place to the ground." Based off Marvel Studios' Phase 4 schedule (seen above), we still have a full year left before everything is fully unveiled. We can't wait to see what surprises pop up next!

