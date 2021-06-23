Last week, Logic channeled the spirit and swagger of Michael Jordan and stepped out of the shadows of retirement. Declaring his return to Hip-Hop with the brief, yet powerful two-word phrase, "I'm back," Logic has evoked nostalgia from one of the most legendary moments in NBA history to contextualize his comeback.

In his first big move since coming out of retirement, it appears that Logic will be bringing some of his early work to streaming services. With songs dating back to 2011 finally set to arrive on DSPs, longtime fans of the No Pressure rapper will definitely be excited about his latest announcement.



Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

In a recent Instagram post, Logic confirmed that he will be compiling an undisclosed number of songs from his Young Sinatra mixtape series and repackaging them as The Young Sinatra Collection, Vol. 1, which will hit streaming services this Friday.

"It’s taken us years but we finally cleared songs from over ten years ago for the fans to enjoy! Many of you for the first time," Logic teases before finally confirming that his fan-favorite mixtape series will soon be hitting streaming services. "The YS Collection is compiled of songs from the Young Sinatra mixtape series. You’ve asked me for years and I’m happy to say it’s finally here! Available everywhere Friday #RattPack."

Check out Logic's exciting new announcement below.