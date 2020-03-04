Logic's Artist John Lindahl Introduces Himself With "Lies/Honest"

As the first signee to Logic's Def Jam subsidiary BobbyBoy Records, it's clear that Southern California songwriter John Lindahl has a strong support system behind him. After all, Logic is no stranger to commercial success, previously enjoying a triumphant run as one of the game's biggest mainstream rap artists. Though he's been taking a backseat of late, Lindahl seems well equipped to pick up the slack in his absence. His recent singles "Lies" and "Honest," here packaged as a two-part video experience lined with brooding gazes and exuberant dance routines.

Speaking by way of an official press release, Lindahl opened up about his intentions in crafting the singles. "'Lies' is about a mutually toxic relationship that results in both people being unfaithful to one another," he explains, drawing a loose conceptual narrative throughline. "'Honest' sheds light on the inevitable jealousy we all face when we see someone we once loved with someone else."

While fans of Bobby's more rap-centric material might find little solace here, Lindahl's melodic sensibilities assure that appeal is wide-ranging. Closer to pop than hip-hop, it wouldn't be surprising to see him continuing to gain ground in the mainstream, especially if Logic throws his full weight behind him. Check out the new two-pack now, and sound off - are you here for John Lindahl's new wave?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Tell me do he really do good with his promise

I don't really fuck with him I'm honest

And baby it ain't really me if I ain't honest, yeah

So you wanna get gone