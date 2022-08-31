mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Logic Unveils His First-Ever Beat Tape "Peanuts"

Aron A.
August 31, 2022 16:58
CoverCover

Peanuts
Logic

Logic delivers his first-ever instrumental project.


Despite claims of retirement, it feels like Logic is releasing just as much music now as he did during his come-up. The rapper is just a few months removed from the release of his latest body of work, Vinyl Days, which has received some serious praise. The album's title was apparently an indication of where he was heading next. Earlier today, the rapper got into his producer bag for his latest release, Peanuts, his first ever instrumental tape. The project boasts 20 records in total without any features. It's also credited as "Peanuts" on bandcamp, rather than Logic. However, he did promote the record on his official Instagram page once it dropped.

Check out Logic's new project below and sound off on your thoughts on his production. 

