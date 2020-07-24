Logic Takes It Back To Basics On "Soul Food II"

Logic has all to often been the victim of living under a microscope, with fans and haters alike frequently deconstructing his music with a fine-tooth comb. It eventually seemed to stifle the man known as Bobby Tarantino, who decided to take a brief break to reshuffle. Now, fresh off some quality work at the homestead connecting with his young family, Logic has officially returned with No Pressure -- as much a message to his loyal followers as it is to himself. And seeing as he's got the ever-reliable No I.D. standing in his corner, we know our hero du jour is in capable hands.

No more does that become evident than on "Soul Food II," an album highlight that finds Logic bodying not one, but two elaborately crafted instrumentals from 6ix, MTK, and Bobby himself. Stepping ably to the plate, Logic wastes little time in conjuring a vividly rendered world, rapping at a level sure to please his day ones. They don't love you 'til you dead and then they call you profound, no matter how mainstream you was in the end, you still underground," he spits. "That's the truth, feeling close to the cliff, like Rick Dalton in the booth / money ain't the key to happiness and this the proof, modern-day rap is like a golden era spoof."

Check out the extensive track for yourself, especially if you need a reminder of what Logic is capable of as an emcee. And if you like what you heard, No Pressure can be streamed in its entirety right here.

