Husbands and wives tend to make a habit of whose parental responsibilities are more challenging. It's tough to tell who would struggle more if the roles were reversed.

For Halloween, Logic and his wife Brittney took that sentiment to the next level, dressing up as each other.

In Logic's Instagram post from yesterday, he and his wife are shown rocking each other's usual fits to celebrate Halloween. Logic, looking as glamorous as ever, poses in a blonde wig, Sesame Street themed crop top and high-waisted biker shorts with a purse while Brittney gives a mean mug in the classic sporty jumpsuit and baseball cap that Logic has been known to wear.

Logic introduced the world to his wife and their infant son in July 2020, just as he was preparing to release his supposed retirement album No Pressure.

He announced that his departure from rap was fueled by his motivation to be a good father and pay attention to his newfound family. He helped to keep the flow of income for his family by inking an unprecedented deal with Twitch soon after the release of No Pressure.

However, a year and one week later, Logic ousted his retirement on July 30 by dropping Bobby Tarantino III, completing his famed mixtape series trilogy.

Although he has made his return to music, it is welcoming to see he still finds time to tend to family matters, evident in the joyful, humorous Halloween performance by him and his wife.

Did Logic and Brittney have the best couple costume this Halloween?