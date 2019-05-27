Logic Signs With Universal Music For An Exclusive Publishing Deal

Logic just scored big. Reports by AllHipHop indicate that the Maryland rapper just inked a new deal with UMPG, Universal Music Publishing Group. Although logic remains signed to Def Jam, this exclusive deal with one of the biggest music companies to date will consist of an administration-focused on. The latter arrived shortly after the rapper released his latest album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which easily swooped in at the number spot on the Billboard 200 charts. This is indubitably becoming a commonality for Logic considering his last three albums easily managed to do the same.

In relation to the aforementioned deal, the "Clickbait" rapper shared: "I’m truly excited to begin my new creative partnership with UMPG. My conversations with Jody Gerson, David Gray, and those who I have met thus far have been inspiring, and I know they will be a fantastic help to bringing my creative visions to life.” Congratulations to Logic and all his accumulated wins this year. This includes his recent crowning as the first-ever rapper to earn the status of New York Bestselling author via the critical praise garnered from his fictional book, Supermarket. Clearly, Logic is making big moves this year and we can only applaud him for doing so.

