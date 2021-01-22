Logic Signee Doctor Destruction Grabs Ghostface Killah & Del The Funky Homosapien On "Bounty Law"

New Bobby Boy signee Doctor Destruction has already prompted discussions about the masked rapper's identity, with suggestions ranging from Logic's brother to Logic himself. Either way, the mysterious emcee (who comes equipped with suspiciously pitched-down vocals) recently delivered his debut album Planetory Destruction, a project that features Big Lenbo, Punch, Buddy, Ghostface Killah, and Del The Funky Homosapien. In fact, the latter two join forces on "Bounty Law," a highlight cut that shines if only due to the Wu-Tang affiliation.

Over a grimy instrumental produced by Logic, who impresses behind the boards throughout, Destruction kicks things off with some slick bars -- regardless of who lurks behind the mask. Del holds it down for verse two, himself an elusive presence these days. "Eyes wide from smoking too much fried / mouth looking like he gargled peroxide," raps the Funky Homosapien, kicking himself into gear with some impressive flow schemes. And while he doesn't stick around for too long, it's always welcome to hear Ghostface Killah barrel onto the track, closing "Bounty Law" out with some sci-fi tinted bars. "I play pool with the earth, radioactive gun rays," raps Ghost. "Smack you with a comet so far you see the sun age."

Check out the underground posse cut now, and check out Doctor Destructions' debut album right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I play pool with the earth, radioactive gun ray

Smack you with a comet so far you see the sun age

You wannabe villain, fake killers, no feelings

Star Trek dealings, there's water on Mars we're spillin'

