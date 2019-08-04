Logic has been known to be one of the nicest guys in the rap game and is always praising his fellow artists whenever he gets the chance. On Saturday, Logic got to perform at the Osheaga Music Festival in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. He was one of the headliners that day while earlier in the afternoon, ScHoolboy Q performed. Logic was clearly a big fan of the set because today, he took to Twitter to offer some kind words to Q, while also explaining why he hadn't said anything to him sooner.

"Yo @ScHoolboyQ great performance yesterday you snapped!!! I would have said hello but you know, social anxiety be like," Logic wrote.

The Confessions of a Dangerous Mind rapper has been very open about his struggles with anxiety so it's not all that surprising to hear him open up about it here. Social anxiety can certainly be an issue when you want to approach someone one-on-one and this is exactly what happened to Logic.

As for his own performance at Osheaga, it was packed crowd who seemed to be feeling the rapper's performance. Logic has a humongous fan base who always seems to show out for him.

So far, ScHoolboy Q has yet to respond to the praise although we're sure he appreciates it.