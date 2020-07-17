Announcing that his next album will be his last, Logic is prepared to leave the rap game and dive into a new life, embarking on a fresh journey as a father.

Several months ago, Logic confirmed that his baby boy had arrived in his life. It took some time for him to reveal more information with his fans but, as his music career winds down, he felt compelled to welcome Little Bobby to all of his supporters.

With No Pressure serving as his final album, Logic embraced his new life with a gallery of pictures of his son.

"Privacy with family is something that is very important to me me. However my fans have been my family since this all started so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first," wrote the rapper on Instagram. "I would like you to meet LB as we call him, Little Bobby. And my beautiful wife Brittney who is an incredible mother. These two make me the happiest man in the world and it’s a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill."

He went on to address his retirement and how it may bum out his fans.

"I know the news of retirement may be bittersweet when understanding the motives behind it. But worry not dear listener. I will still be here for you. This will now if anything only allow me to focus more on not only my family. But YOU! My family reading this," he added. "Without the stress of this industry we can communicate more. Interact more, and I’m so excited for that. I love you and thank you so so much for being here with me all these years."



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Congratulations to Logic on his retirement! His little boy is adorable!