Logic has shared an hour-long documentary following the release of his latest album, Vinyl Days, which details the making of the project and looks ahead to what's next for the 32-year-old rapper as he leaves Def Jam and joins BMG. The deal with BMG allows Logic to own his masters for the first time in his career.

“Leaving the only place I’ve ever known as a home for ten years,” Logic says when reflecting on his time with Def Jam in the doc. “To then go be independent and really do it on my own, it’s a scary thing. It’s a lot of things that I think are like building up and like so much going on and I just feel tired man."



Rachel Murray / Getty Images

“They say one door closes and a window opens or something like that, but this is all my doing," he adds. "I’m leaving the label I’m going to do what I wanna do, and this is what I wanna do. I wanna make raw Hip Hop shit and then I wanna go make a pop album.”

Vinyl Days was released on June 17, 2022, and features collaborations with DJ Premier, RZA, Royce da 5'9, The Game, AZ, Russ, Action Bronson, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

Later this month, Logic will be taking the new music on the road for the Vinyl Verse Summer Tour with Wiz Khalifa. The shows will kick off in Irvine, California on July 27 and run through September 2 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Check out the Vinyl Days documentary below.

[Via]