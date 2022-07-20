Logic says that he put Vinyl Days together in under two weeks so he could get out of his contract with Def Jam. Despite the quick output, he says that he left Def Jam with "some of the dopest shit I could give them." Logic discussed the making of the album and his excitement to go independent during an interview on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast.

“I made that album in 12 days so I could get off Def Jam,” he admitted on the show. “That’s my favorite part – I’m off Def Jam. I made that album so I could leave, and guess what? I left them with some of the dopest shit I could give them. It’s not like I just wiped my ass. What am I excited about? I’m excited to be independent, I’m excited to do my thing.”



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Logic added: “I’m really happy to know that I represented and low-key was the face of the label — one of the illest Hip Hop labels of all time — and that I sold millions and millions of records and gave them billions and billions of streams, and that it was a good partnership. And I couldn’t be happier to get the fuck out.”

In total, Logic released seven albums on Def Jam including Under Pressure, The Incredible True Story, Everybody, YSIV, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, No Pressure, and Vinyl Days. He also put out the Bobby Tarantino mixtape trilogy on the label as well.

Vinyl Days was released back in June and features DJ Premier, RZA, Royce da 5'9, The Game, and several other notable guest appearances.

Check out Logic's comments on the album below.





[Via]