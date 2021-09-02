Back in the summer of 2017, it felt nearly impossible to leave your house without hearing Logic’s “1-800-273-8255” playing somewhere in the background. When releasing the song, which was the third single from Everybody, the rapper hoped to have a major impact on the culture.

In his soon-to-be released memoir, the 31-year-old opens up about the positive mark he was able to leave on the world with his track, as well as the unforeseen negative consequences that came along with it.

“Calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline spiked by something like 50 percent. I wanted to bring these issues of mental health and suicide to the forefront of people’s minds and make them stop and look and pay attention, and I did,” a snippet from the book posted by GQ reads.

As the song inevitably blew up, Logic found that he was suddenly dealing with more hate than ever before in his career, describing the bombarding as “a tsunami of hate” that he “couldn’t turn off.”

“The same fans who had heard ‘1-800’ and been like, ‘This is amazing. This is so special. This is needed,’ now were the ones going, ‘This sucks’ and ‘He’s too mainstream.’”

Logic continued, writing, “The most popular thing I’d ever done, the song that was going seven times platinum, suddenly became ‘the worst song Logic ever made.’”

The father of one then gets particularly vulnerable, remembering back to a performance where he broke down in tears on stage, and was made fun of online for being emotional.

“I kept fighting back the tears and fighting back the tears. Then finally the tears came,” the “Gang Related” singer confessed.

You can listen to an excerpt read by the rapper below, and read more about how Logic overcame his critics in The Bright Future, which is set to release on September 7th.

