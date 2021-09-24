Logic Revisits "No Pressure" With "Perfect (Remix)" Ft. Lil Wayne & A$AP Ferg

Fans loved "Perfect" in its original form when it appeared on No Pressure and Logic is back with the remix. The rapper's "final" album was released in July 2020, but it seems that retirement did not suit Logic because he recently returned with an official announcement that he's back in the game. However, there have been some dealings behind the scenes that left him frustrated because two months after releasing No Pressure, Logic surfaced on Twitter with a complaint about his label.

At the time, Kanye West was lamenting about Def Jam and Logic jumped in with his own grievance. "I feel you, Def Jam ain’t tryin a pay @LilTunechi his fee so I guess the perfect remix aint coming out," Logic wrote one year ago. "Owe a few of my folks they money honestly."

It looks as if those checks were cashed because on Friday (September 24), Logic shared the remix to "Perfect" featuring Wayne and A$AP Ferg. Fans are excited to hear this one actually reach DSPs, so stream "Perfect (Remix)" and drop your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Uh, I quarantine with a foreign ting

Gucci sweats with the drawstrings, eating X like soybeans

Smiling like I'm Paul Wall, sipping all this Pauline

She got a body like an RR, I sleep inside it like a RV

Gimme Adderall, gimme perc, f*ck it, I'm still on full alert

I eat every p*ssy on Earth and still have room for dessert