Logic Reveals He's Expecting A Baby Boy On "No Pressure" Freestyle

Aron A.
August 19, 2019 16:11
No Pressure Freestyle
Logic

Logic flips a classic from The Pharcyde on his new freestyle.


The past few years have been huge for Logic. The rapper rose from the underground to the top of the Billboard charts with his album, The Incredible True Show. Since then, he's been basking in the mainstream success that's been thrown his way. But unfortunately, being as famous as Logic means that privacy is scarce. He does a pretty good job at remaining low-key but bits and pieces of his personal life do find its way being reported on TMZ (i.e. his relationship). The rapper just came through with his latest freestyle where he broke the news about a special moment in his life before any tabloid site can get their hands on the relationship.

Logic came through with BARS on his latest freestyle titled, "No Pressure." It felt like a bit of an update on his life, for the most part, plus it's been a minute since we got some new music from Logic. Off the rip, the rapper flips a classic J Dilla production for the "No Pressure" freestyle. The rapper teased a brand new project but the most interesting part of the freestyle arrives at the end. "Bobby Boy Records out this bitch. And I'm having a little baby! Surprise, it's a little baby boy! Fuck TMZ, they can't get the scoop on that," he concludes.

Peep his latest freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics
Readin' Nastradamus at 90 degrees
Better believe, I turn a profit with ease
Die a critical lifestyle, I'm always overseas
Hurricane Bobby in the studio blowin' trees

Logic first child the pharcyde J Dilla run freestyle
