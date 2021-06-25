Logic Returns With Young Sinatra Favorites On "YS Collection Vol. 1"

From 2011 to 2013, Logic shared three projects from his Young Sinatra mixtape series. They include Young Sinatra, Young Sinatra: Undeniable, and Young Sinatra: Welcome to Forever, and earlier this week, Logic announced that many of the songs would finally make their way to DSPs. It's taken the rapper some time to get things squared away behind the scenes, but he was excited to share the news with fans.

"It’s taken us years but we finally cleared songs from over ten years ago for the fans to enjoy!" he wrote on Instagram. "Many of you for the first time. The YS Collection is compiled of songs from the Young Sinatra mixtape series. You’ve asked me for years and I’m happy to say it’s finally here! Available everywhere Friday #RattPack."

TheYS Collection Vol. 1 project arrives on the heels of news that Logic was emerging from retirement. Last summer, he announced he was backing away from the spotlight, but he couldn't stay away. Stream YS Collection Vol. 1 and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. All I Do

2. One ft. Frank Sinatra

3. The Come Up

4. We Get High

5. Relaxation

6. Numbers

7. 5 A.M.

8. Ballin'

9. Man of the Year

10. Just Another Day

11. Dead Presidents III

12. Inception

13. Walk On By

14. Tokyo Nights ft. Like