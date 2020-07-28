Logic Returns With New Visuals For "Aquarius III"

Logic keeps the "No Pressure" visuals coming with another new drop, this time going with "Aquarius III."

Logic appears to be on top of the world right about now, riding off into the glorious sunset that is hip-hop retirement. And doing so in style, mind you, with some going so far as to deem No Pressure among Bobby's best albums yet. True, it's only been a few days since its release, but there does feel like there's a certain swagger to be found on this go-around, confidence nicely displayed in yesterday's "DadBod" video. Today, Logic has decided to drop off a new music video, this time scaling things back for "Aquarius III."

The clip's premise is simple. Logic, donning his signature red racing attire, strolls confidently up the street, riding the high of a job well done. Conceptually, it's not exactly groundbreaking, but it does feel symbolic of a victory lap -- one well earned, given how much guff Bobby Tarantino has taken throughout the last few years. Perhaps it's time to start celebrating everything he brought to the table -- even if it wasn't always your cup of tea. Check it out for yourself now, and show some love -- are you bumping No Pressure?