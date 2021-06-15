Logic may have retired from the game, but hip-hop fans know exactly how to read between the lines on that one. Having long been conditioned to accept retirement as a temporary development, we've come to understand that a rapper's exit is simply temporary, a moment in which thoughts can be gathered and new goals charted out.

Upon bowing out with the triumphant "swan song" No Pressure, Logic allowed himself space to regroup, returning to the studio to sharpen his already solid production skills. Today, Bobby took a moment to share a brief video from a recent jam session, in which he put in serious work behind the drum machine. Fans of the production process would be wise to check this one out, as seldom do we get the chance to see a producer getting busy in real-time.

Mark Horton/Getty Images

Curiously, the beat seems to be something he'd sound quite natural over, which fueled speculation that Logic has been steadily orchestrating the soundtrack of his triumphant return. It's certainly possible that he's in the midst of lacing beats for other artists -- lest we forget the work he did alongside his Bobby Boy signee Doctor Destruction. On the other hand, one does not simply walk away from hip-hop, and Logic remains a young man in a game where veterans are putting out some of their best material yet.

Check out Logic's production clinic below, and sound off if you want to hear him spitting some bars over this latest creation?