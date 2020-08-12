Yesterday, Logicannounced his upcoming No Pressure 101 stream, an album breakdown originally set to go down on Twitch this evening. Billed as a "deconstruction of Logic's final album," fans were relishing in the prospect of chopping up with the newly retired Bobby Tarantino. Unfortunately, due to unfortunate circumstances in his personal life, Logic has decided to delay the event.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

The affable rapper took to Twitter to break the news, revealing that a close friend had been in a car accident, saying little more than that. "Everyone - Unfortunately, a close friend was in a car accident, and a result I will not be streaming today," writes Bobby, addressing his fans prior to the big event. "We will reschedule asap!"

We can only hope that Logic's friend is indeed okay, and offer our well-wishes to the rapper and his family in this trying time. It's always difficult to witness bad things happening to good people, and Logic is about is good as they come in this rap game. Here's hoping he can keep his head up, as these types of situations tend to inevitably occur whenever one is riding high.

On that note, No Pressure continues to earn praise as the weeks go by, resonating nicely with even those who had given up on the lyricist. It's no wonder he's so excited to revisit the project in-depth, and that No Pressure 101 session will be a great watch whenever it goes end up happening. In the meantime, keep your head up Logic -- take all the time you need.