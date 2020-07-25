Logic Offers Up Some Kanye Vibes On "Hit My Line"

Logic has been a polarizing artist over the last few years. His message of spreading positivity is certainly a welcomed addition to the hip-hop landscape, although some fans have deemed it as corny, while also criticizing Logic for some pretty questionable bars. However, with his latest album, No Pressure, Logic ends his career with one of his best commercial projects to date.

One of the highlights of the album is "Hit My Line," which features some vintage Kanye-inspired production, and even some nods to Ye's catalog with a bar about "Jesus Walks." With this song we see Logic trying to spread his message of positivity while framing it in a way that speaks on issues that effect everyone. Logic's bars are clever and the production provides a chill vibe that will have day-one Logic fans nostalgic for what used to be.

Quotable Lyrics:

Now I ain't sayin' this my "Jesus Walks"

I'm just sayin', God, I need to talk

Too many kids in the community outlined in chalk

Scared of drive-bys when they should just be scared of the dark

Who's really doin' they part?