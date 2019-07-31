Is quick-rhyming rapper Logic ready to walk down the aisle again? In March 2018, Logic issued a public statement sharing with the world that he and his then-wife Jessica Andrea decided to pull the plug on their relationship. "There is no anger involved," the rapper wrote. "No fighting, no cheating, no nothing. We love each other and will continue to support each other for the rest of our lives." One month later, he officially filed for divorce. By September, the pair's marriage was legally over.

Nearly a year later, TMZ reports that Logic may be ready to tie the knot once again. The outlet states that the rapper and his alleged girlfriend Brittney Noell visited a courthouse earlier this month to obtain all of the proper marriage license paperwork. The uber-private couple has kept their relationship away from the media, but an Instagram photo shared by one of Brittney's friends suggests that the clothing line owner and model may have hosted her bachelorette party late last month.

In one picture, Brittney is shown to be wearing what looks to be an engagement ring. In another group shot, she holds a ring prop on a stick. Marriage licenses are good for 90 days, so if true, the couple will wed before the end of the year.