Logic stopped by Yankee Stadium on Monday afternoon to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the team's game against the Rays ahead of his Vinyl Verse tour date in New York. At the stadium, the rapper was spotted chatting with Yankees star Aaron Judge, for whom a song on Logic's latest album is titled.

Logic also was gifted a personalized Yankees jersey with “Logic #301” on the back. The number is a reference to his hometown’s area code.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

When at the plate during the game, Judge switched things up by walking up to music by Logic.

After the release of Vinyl Days, Judge spoke about his reaction to learning that one of the songs on the album was named after him.

“I didn’t think I’d have my own song title,” Judge told NJ.com at the time. “That’s a little funny. He was really appreciative, and I told him that I appreciate it. I’ve never been on a song before. Maybe I’ll start up a new career.”

As for how Judge became a Logic fan, he explained that his minor league teammate Kyle Haynes put him on: “He was a big Logic fan. So, we’d always listen to it, listen to some of his old albums, and I was always a fan. He’s very creative. He’s also artsy with this thing. He keeps it pretty fresh and tries new things."

The Yankees went on to lose 4-0 to the Rays, dropping them to 1-5 in their last six games.

Check out clips from Logic's stop at Yankee Stadium below.

[Via]