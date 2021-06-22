mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Logic Jams Out With "Live From The Country"

Mitch Findlay
June 22, 2021 10:00
516 Views
93
3
Jim Bennett/Getty ImagesJim Bennett/Getty Images
Jim Bennett/Getty Images

Live From The Country
Logic

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Logic keeps the skills sharpened with a freewheeling jam session "Live From The Country."


Logic may very well have believed retirement was a viable outcome. After all, Bobby T has plenty of things to keep him busy. He's a family man, a best-selling author, and even an occasional video game voice streamer. Yet as has been the case with many emcees before him, the call of the studio proved to be overpowering beyond the point of resistance. Before long, Logic was back in the booth spitting bars like he never left. 

With an album presumably in the works -- lest we forget that he only recently dropped off "Intro," -- Logic has come through with a freewheeling jam session titled "Live From The Country." Brought to life by Bobby and his band of like-minded creative pals, Logic wastes little time in getting back to basics with his signature flow. "I've picked up the mic and serenaded the hotties," he spits, over a lush blend of live instrumentation. "I drove the Impalas with cats that's had bodies / I hit the studio, you know I left the track bodied / I do this shit right here for my, myself and nobody."

Check out Logic's "Live From The Country" now, and stay tuned for further updates on whatever project he might be cooking up.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I've picked up the mic and serenaded the hotties
I drove the Impalas with cats that's had bodies
I hit the studio, you know I left the track bodied
I do this shit right here for my, myself and nobody

Logic
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  9  3
  3
  516
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Logic
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Logic Jams Out With "Live From The Country"
93
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject