Logic Introduces Silas To The World On "These Days"

At this point, we don't need an introduction to Logic. We've heard all there is to say about the lyricist. From the amazing critiques to the blasphemous ones, Logic is one of the most divisive artists of this generation. He became a meme through his constant reminders that, yes, he's biracial, and when it comes to his music, his haters have branded him as "corny." Despite all the negativity, Bobby Boy has kept his head on straight, working on so much in these last few years. He's released a novel, started working on television shows and films, released a few albums, and changed the name of his record label. With BobbyBoy Records now operating fully, Logic decided to show us all one of his favourite new rappers, dropping a single with Silas.

"These Days" is officially out after the duo teased it this weekend. The song is filled with quick-paced bars from both artists with Logic only coming in for the final verse. Silas borrows inspiration from Drake and Future's flows on their hit single "Jumpman" while Logic goes for more of a Kid Cudi-based approach. Speaking about this new track, Silas told us: "It was a dream come true making this record with one of my idols!"

Expect to hear more from Silas in the coming months. Logic has been working closely with the rapper as he plans to reach the top of the rap game. What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

25 million, need a new challenge

Up late night, met The Roots on Fallon

Everybody wonder why the boy stay wildin'

Never give a damn, no I never give a damn

I'm the man with the plan, yeah, you know who I am

Walk up in it and everybody know who I am

Now they wanna show love, now they wanna be fam

But I told you in the beginning I never give a damn

Money so tall I'ma need a rubber band