After reportedly completing his contract with Def Jam, Logic has found a new home. The un-retired rapper recently shared his applause-worthy record Vinyl Days, and as that album continues to be debated in Hip Hop circles, Billboard stepped forward with a new update regarding Logic's career. This is a monumental move for Logic as it has been stated that for the first time, he will now own all of his masters through a brand new deal with BMG.

“As an artist, creator and entrepreneur, Logic is the perfect fit for BMG and we are excited to join forces. He has a unique authenticity that has consistently enabled him to remain among the best in the business," said BMG's Senior VP of Repertoire and Marketing, Tim Reid.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

Dan Gill, BMG’s Executive VP of Recorded Music for Los Angeles, added, “Our new partnership is an incredible opportunity to begin the next chapter of Logic’s career and further expand his brand. Everyone at BMG is well-positioned and prepared to amplify his creative vision and elevate his music to the next level.”

This will usher in a new era for Logic and at this stage of his career, he seems to be excited about developing and creating at his own pace.

“There’s a lot of bullsh*t in the music industry,” said the rapper. “I’m just glad to move on to a place where I can be independent and respected as an artist, and feel like I’m in control of my career.”

