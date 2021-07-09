Logic Gets Inspirational On New Single "Get Up"

After saying "sike" on retirement, Logic has returned to dropping new music at a prolific rate. With a new album -- his first since the No I.D-produced No Pressure -- Bobby has followed up his "Vaccine" single with "Get Up," a song that finds him exploring a new musical direction. Though the track title might have hinted at a possible club banger, Logic's latest is actually far more mellow, a stripped-down blend of acoustic instrumentation and subtle hip-hop percussion.

Over a gentle acoustic guitar arrangement, Logic makes it clear that he has no intention of staying down. "I been down but right now I'm way up," he sings. "I'm too up like a layup, I walk up in Def Jam like fuck ya'll, pay up." It's evident that Logic has found inner peace, largely due to his family and tight-knit circle of friends. "I can't even bother to wonder just what my life would've been like if I ain't had the homies right there from the jump," he ponders, switching gears into a double-time flow. "Would've been a fiend, would've been a drunk."

Check out Logic's new single now, and keep an eye out for more news on his "comeback" album as it surfaces.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm thinkin' about the American dream

I made it from nothing, but what does that mean?

Without a family, without a team, it’s nothing

Denials, I can't even bother to wonder

Just what my life would've been like if I ain't had the homies right there from the jump

Would've been a fiend, would've been a drunk