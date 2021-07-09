mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Logic Gets Inspirational On New Single "Get Up"

Mitch Findlay
July 09, 2021 09:57
566 Views
58
1
2021 Def Jam Recordings2021 Def Jam Recordings
2021 Def Jam Recordings

Get Up
Logic

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
47% (17)
Rate
Audience Rating
7 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
7 MAKE IT STOP

Logic returns with another new single, this time taking to a mellow guitar arrangement on the uplifting "Get Up."


After saying "sike" on retirement, Logic has returned to dropping new music at a prolific rate. With a new album -- his first since the No I.D-produced No Pressure -- Bobby has followed up his "Vaccine" single with "Get Up," a song that finds him exploring a new musical direction. Though the track title might have hinted at a possible club banger, Logic's latest is actually far more mellow, a stripped-down blend of acoustic instrumentation and subtle hip-hop percussion.

Over a gentle acoustic guitar arrangement, Logic makes it clear that he has no intention of staying down. "I been down but right now I'm way up," he sings. "I'm too up like a layup, I walk up in Def Jam like fuck ya'll, pay up." It's evident that Logic has found inner peace, largely due to his family and tight-knit circle of friends. "I can't even bother to wonder just what my life would've been like if I ain't had the homies right there from the jump," he ponders, switching gears into a double-time flow. "Would've been a fiend, would've been a drunk." 

Check out Logic's new single now, and keep an eye out for more news on his "comeback" album as it surfaces.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm thinkin' about the American dream
I made it from nothing, but what does that mean?
Without a family, without a team, it’s nothing
Denials, I can't even bother to wonder
Just what my life would've been like if I ain't had the homies right there from the jump
Would've been a fiend, would've been a drunk

Logic
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  8
  1
  566
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Logic
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Logic Gets Inspirational On New Single "Get Up"
58
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject