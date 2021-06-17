In a move that surprises practically no one, Logic has returned. It was back in the summer of 2020 when Logic announced that he was backing away from the spotlight, sharing that his last album No Pressure would be his final. He spoke at length about how he had come to that decision, but almost immediately, the rapper was on Livestream talking about making beats and soon, there were murmurs that he was working with mega-producer, Madlib.

What has developed is MadGic, a Madlib-Logic mashup, and over the last few months, we've received singles like "Mars Only Pt. 3," "Mafia Music," and "Raddest Dad." On Wednesday (June 16), Logic reappeared with another announcement, this time taking a page from Michael Jordan's playbook.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

“The following statement was released today by Logic, through his attorney Paul Rothenberg Partner of Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder, LLP located in NYC, in response to questions about his future career plans: ‘I’m back,'" Logic shared in a tweet. He added "Friday" in the caption, letting everyone know to stay on their toes for something new this week.

In March 1995, Jordan shared his two-page fax that reads almost verbatim to what Logic shared., “The following statement was released today by Michael Jordan, through his personal attorney and business manager David B. Falk, Chairman of Falk Associates Enterprises, Inc. (‘FAME’) located in Washington, D.C., in response to questions about his future career plans: ‘I’m back.'"

Check out Logic's tweet below and let us know if you're excited to hear more music from him.