Leave it to Logic to pull out some major heat and flex like it's nothing. The highly-successful young recording artist has an affinity for video games and gaming culture but he's also got a foot in the sneaker industry. While he might not be as big a sneakerhead as somebody like DJ Khaled or Fat Joe, he does often pull out some special kicks for us to drop our jaws over. Such was the case this week.



Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Logic is currently teasing some new music and the eternally-busy rapper is also embarking on some tour dates, continually showing his supporters why they signed up to be members of the growing Rattpack. His live set is seriously spectacular. The artist hits all of his prompts, spitting as quickly as he does in the studio and perfecting his breath control over the years. He does it all while making us jealous of the over-$5K shoes on his feet.

Rocking a pair of the ultra-rare "Red October" Nike Air Yeezys, Logic uploaded his low-key flex to social media with a simple caption. "Tour is so fun!!!!!" wrote the superstar, not making any mention of his sneaks. Best believe the comments were full of thirsty sneakerheads trying to get in his closet though.

Are the "Red Octobers" your grail?