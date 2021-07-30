mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Logic Flexes On Em' With "See You Space Cowboy"

Mitch Findlay
July 30, 2021 11:18
335 Views
61
2
2021 Def Jam Recordings2021 Def Jam Recordings
2021 Def Jam Recordings

See You Space Cowboy
Logic

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Logic shoots for the stars on his new "Bobby Tarantino III" highlight "See You Space Cowboy."


Every so often, an artist needs to snap over a hard-hitting instrumental, if only to remind the masses that they still have it. For Logic, that occasion arose on "See You Space Cowboy," a highlight from his experimental new album Bobby Tarantino III

Marking his first big drop since his retirement, well, last year, Logic generally opted for a more laid-back and melodic approach -- at least on the majority of the non-"Vaccine" singles. As such, there's something immediately refreshing about "Space Cowboy," and Logic wastes little time in putting on a flow clinic. Opting for a rapid-fire approach, Logic reflects on snapshots of his past as re-examined through the lens of financial and familial success. And that's only in the first half -- for the second, Bobby switches gears over a smooth instrumental, closing things out with a message to his loyal fans.

Check out "See You Space Cowboy" off Bobby Tarantino III right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Watch me throwin' a fit and get lit like I'm Evel Knievil
Just me and my people, we call this the sequel to Under Pressure
Ain't no need to measure who the best
Fuck around and know who the best

Logic
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  1
  2
  335
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Logic
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Logic Flexes On Em' With "See You Space Cowboy"
61
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject