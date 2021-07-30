Logic Flexes On Em' With "See You Space Cowboy"

Every so often, an artist needs to snap over a hard-hitting instrumental, if only to remind the masses that they still have it. For Logic, that occasion arose on "See You Space Cowboy," a highlight from his experimental new album Bobby Tarantino III.

Marking his first big drop since his retirement, well, last year, Logic generally opted for a more laid-back and melodic approach -- at least on the majority of the non-"Vaccine" singles. As such, there's something immediately refreshing about "Space Cowboy," and Logic wastes little time in putting on a flow clinic. Opting for a rapid-fire approach, Logic reflects on snapshots of his past as re-examined through the lens of financial and familial success. And that's only in the first half -- for the second, Bobby switches gears over a smooth instrumental, closing things out with a message to his loyal fans.

Check out "See You Space Cowboy" off Bobby Tarantino III right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Watch me throwin' a fit and get lit like I'm Evel Knievil

Just me and my people, we call this the sequel to Under Pressure

Ain't no need to measure who the best

Fuck around and know who the best