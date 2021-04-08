mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Logic Drops Off Surprise Track "Tired In Malibu"

Erika Marie
April 08, 2021 00:46
Tired In Malibu
Logic

The retired rapper returns with a minute-long single.


If you have a minute to spare, Logic has the song for you. In a surprise move, the retired rapper resurfaced with a new single—sort of—that he dropped off over on YouTube titled "Tired in Malibu." The track finds Logic spitting some straightforward rhymes for about a minute before he signs off. Fans didn't think they would receive new tunes from Logic considering he announced that his 2020 release No Pressure would be his final album. Since that time, he's popped up as a feature on Juicy J's "1995" and continues to connect with his fellow artists, so Logic isn't fading into the background completely as he works on his label, BobbyBoy Records.

The artwork for "Tired in Malibu" shows Logic lounging with his son and enjoying those daddy duties that a Rap career wouldn't afford a famous father on the road. We expect to hear more from Logic, albeit not as frequently as we're used to, but for now, kick back and stream his minute-long release, "Tired in Malibu."

Quotable Lyrics

Throwback like a Flux Capacitor
Shape-shift like an animorph
You come in them short like a dwarf
And my sh*t never the same

