Logic is no stranger to collaborating with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, having worked with Eminem, Wu-Tang Clan, J. Cole, and more, however, he says he's gotten much more comfortable doing so in recent years. Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, following the release of his new album, Vinyl Days, Logic explained that retirement has given him a new perspective on competition in music.

"Different people to reach out, I would be scared that they wouldn't reciprocate that. Once I retired, I was like, well, Logic, this is unimportant. Now I'm just a guy who can just be a fan of somebody. It's not some competition. Now when I reach out to people, it's just like, who gives it?" Logic told the outlet.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

He continued: "I'll be like, 'Hey, I really like you,' and they'll be like, 'I like you too, man.' Then boom, you're friends. That's awesome. When I met Action for the first time, I'm just like, damn. Action's just like, 'The weed God.' Probably doesn't even know I exist. Yeah, Bronson's the man, but I think, yeah, I was scared. I don't know. I'd always been scared. Then in my retirement, that's when I'm just reaching out to legends and people I love and I'm like, 'Hey, want to work together or want to hang out? Want to just be friends, want to go get sushi? Want to this?'"

Vinyl Days was released on June 17 and features guest appearances from Wiz Khalifa, Action Bronson, Russ, The Game, Royce da 5'9, RZA, and more. The project is Logic's first studio album since coming out of retirement. He previously dropped the mixtape, Bobby Tarantino III.

Later in his interview with Apple Music, Logic also discussed purchasing a Charizard card that is now worth $500,000.

"I've flipped this Charizard card," Logic explained. "I bought it for, technically before inflation of sale cost at the auction and everything, $181,000. It's worth half a million dollars now. It's like Bitcoin, you know what I mean? I got into Bitcoin a little late too. I'm glad I got in it when I did. It was before the craze, craze, but my friend was hitting me up. He's like, 'Yeah man, there's this fake money that's not really money. It's ones and zeros. You should spend all your money on it.' I'm like what? It doesn't really make sense unless do the due diligence to invest your time in understanding it."

Check out Logic's interview with Apple Music below.