Logic Delivers Some Nostalgia-Inducing Sounds On "Flawless"

When Logic announced his retirement from hip-hop back in 2020, many fans were saddened to see him go. After all, he had a massive run in the 2010s, and it is always a shock to the system when a prominent artist decides to take a step back. However, retirement started to bore Logic, and in the end, he decided to come back to the profession he's always loved. On Friday, he dropped Bobby Tarantino III and fans are pleased with the return.

One of the big standouts on the album is a track called "Flawless" in which the artist raps about his significant other who he believes to be perfect. As far as bars go, Logic sounds as locked in as ever, all while the production is extremely clean and nostalgic. From the piercing synths to the chord stabs on the guitars, this track feels like it is a hybrid of the 80s and the future.

You can check out this new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Take it back like '03, want the old me

What they told me but don't know me

Jump on it, make it pop back like you owe me

Don't stop that, just show me