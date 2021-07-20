Logic Delivers New Music Video For "Vaccine"

With a new album presumably on the way, Logic keeps it simple in the new video for "Vaccine."

Logic's retirement is better off unmentioned at this stage, short-lived an event that it was. And while he certainly bowed out gracefully with No Pressure, as the idiom goes, you can't keep a good man down. Now, Bobby Tarantino has been steadily rolling out a new album, and today his single "Vaccine" has received the music video treatment.

For the most part, the latest clip from Logic is relatively straightforward as far as the premise is concerned, though it's certainly dynamic on the visual front. Directed by Mike Holland & Justin Fleischer, "Vaccine" features Logic and his entourage decked out in all-black attire, with some even opting to go the ski mask way. There's even a little bit of visual flair throughout, with occasional filters and hyper-stylized lighting keeping things engaging.

It's clear that Logic isn't looking to overthink things on this go-around, and the new video for "Vaccine" highlights his willingness to go with the flow and have fun with his buddies. Though some might not be sold on the musical direction he has chosen to embark on, those who have stuck with Bobby throughout the ride should find much to appreciate about this freewheeling, happy-go-lucky epilogue.