The Rocket Man, the one and only Sir Elton John, has amassed several interesting ties to hip-hop music. Perhaps his most iconic foray into the genre came during a collaborative performance of Eminem's "Stan," yet that was far from a one-off. Elton's presence was undeniably felt on Young Thug's "High," though not technically a true collaboration. In 2007, Elton closed out Timbaland's Shock Value with a spirited keyboard performance on "2 Man Show." Now, he's added another one to his resume, having linked up with none other than Bobby Tarantino himself, the young man Logic.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Was so great hanging with @eltonjohn last night, still can’t believe he asked me to be on Bennie and the jets for his revamp album," writes Logic, casually flexing his networking prowess. "The show was incredible his team is beyond kind and amazing!!!" There you have it, a new bromance born with a new collaboration on the horizon. Not quite what we expected from the Supermarket emcee, but how does one turn down a collabo with Elton?

Check out the picture below, and sound off - are you eager to hear what these two concoct in the lab?