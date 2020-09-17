It looks like Kanye West isn't the only artist looking to air out their grievances with their label. Despite being shunned by Twitter for sharing the personal information of a Forbes journalist, Kanye West has received support from his fellow artists as it pertains to his contract complaints against Universal Music Group and Sony Music. Trippie Redd shared a video saying that he agrees with everything the Yeezy mogul has been saying in his tweets and now Logic is co-signing West's concerns, as well.



Nicholas Hunt / Staff / Getty Images

Earlier today, Ye tweeted, "90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the 'distribution fees' many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying." Logic retweeted this message and added that he had plans to release a remix to "Perfect," a track on his final album No Pressure, but his label, Def Jam, isn't trying to cough up the cash to pay Lil Wayne for the feature. Def Jam's parent company is Universal Music Group.

"I feel you, Def Jam ain’t tryin a pay @LilTunechi his fee so I guess the perfect remix aint coming out," Logic wrote. "Owe a few of my folks they money honestly." We'll just have to wait and see if this one ever hits streaming services.