Logic says that his 2019 album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, was a "social experiment," and that he created the album as a satire to be intentionally controversial. Logic discussed the polarizing project during a back and forth with fans on Twitter, Sunday.

When asked if there exists a side b to the album, Logic replied: “No but the funny thing is people didn’t realize it was a satyrical social experiment lololol I win and to this day the numbers show it is my most popular album proving my point. Make a controversial album and people talk. I’ve never actually admitted this lol.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Reaction to Logic's explanation was mixed. One fan asked in response, "So how do you explain Bobby Tarantino 3 being mid then? Is that another satirical social experiment?"

Another wrote: "Everybody has controversial topic but the only thing that came from that was suicide awareness. That's a win but sucks to see some of my favorite songs from that album get swept under the rug."

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind was Logic's fifth studio album and was released in May 2019. The project features Eminem, Will Smith, Gucci Mane, G-Eazy, Wiz Khalifa, and YBN Cordae.

Logic's comments on the album come after he recently announced his highly-anticipated next project, Vinyl Days, which will be released on June 17. He will also be embarking on a tour with Wiz Khalifa over the summer to perform the new music live for fans.

Check out Logic's recent tweet below.

[Via]