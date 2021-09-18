Over the last few years, Logan Paul has been looking to make a go of it in the boxing world. At times, he has been ridiculed for his efforts especially when you consider how he has never officially won a fight. He drew against KSI the first time around and in the second fight, he lost in what was a controversial decision at the time. The joke is on all of us though as just a few months ago, he got to fight against the likes of Floyd Mayweather who is one of the greatest to ever do it.

Paul's inclusion in the boxing world continues to be controversial although he doesn't seem to care all that much. He is making millions of dollars, and to most people, that is all that really matters.

As for his future endeavors in the boxing world, it's unlikely that Paul will be engaging in any fights, anytime soon. In a new image shared by TMZ and reposted by Keemstar of Drama Alert, Paul was spotted in Berlin sporting a cast on his right arm. It's unknown how he broke his arm, although it's clear that this injury will keep him from boxing for quite a while.

At this stage, no one knows whether or not Logan will step in the ring again, especially since it is his brother Jake who has proven to be a talented fighter. Either way, we're sure there are some haters out there who will revel in this news.

