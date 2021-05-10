Logan Paul sparred with four of the Gronkowski brothers in a new video for the family's YouTube channel, ahead of his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather. While Paul took on Gordie, Dan, Chris, and Glenn, Buccaneers tight-end Rob served as the referee.

"I was the official referee," Rob told TMZ. "And good thing I was the official referee. My referring skills were pretty legit, 12 out of 10!"

All four of Rob's brother's played professional sports in some capacity. Paul said that Glenn, a former fullback for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, may have been the toughest.



Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images

"They're massive," Logan said. "I'm f**king 6'2", 200 pounds and I go in there and all of Rob's brothers are towering over me! They're all taller than me vertically, they're all wider than me horizontally. These are huge humans! "

He added: "Honestly, I walked in and I was like, 'Alright, I'm pretty sure I'm gonna kick their ass but I cannot get hit obviously.' They don't know how to box but they got some power and if they hit me, that could be it, man!"

Paul says he plans to release the entirety of the sparring footage later this week.

Check out the video from the Gronkowskis' YouTube page below.

