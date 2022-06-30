Logan Paul has become a huge player when it comes to combat sports. While his brother Jake Paul is the bigger and better boxer, Logan has had the most substantial fight of the two. Of course, we got to see Logan go up against Floyd Mayweather just last year in a bout that many fans found to be exhausting and not very interesting.

In terms of wrestling, Paul has found a nice lane for himself in the WWE. At the most recent WrestleMania, Paul had a tag team match with the Mix, where he defeated the Mysterios. It was a huge deal for Paul who was able to show people that he is a viable talent within the company.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Today, Paul was rewarded for his efforts as he officially signed a new deal with the WWE. According to reports, this contract is for one year as it will expire in 2023. Now, Paul will get to participate in various WWE events over the next year, and it seems like next year's WrestleMania is a given when you consider just how successful his tag team match was.

Paul was all smiles while signing his deal and it is easy to see why. This is a massive accomplishment for him, and he will not forget this moment for the rest of his life.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the sports world.